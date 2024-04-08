1 dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting in Northwest Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Joseph E. Boone Blvd. Sunday evening.

Police say they responded to the 700 block of Joseph E. Boone Boulevard NW to a “persons shot” call just before 6 p.m. When they arrived, they say they found two men had been shot.

One of the men police say is 31 years old and was shot multiple times in the back. He was taken to the hospital and treated for his injuries.. The other victim, who police say was 44 years old died on scene, police say.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.