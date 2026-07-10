1 in custody, 1 on the run after police chase, crash in metro Atlanta

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — One person is in custody and another remains on the run after a police chase ended with a crash in metro Atlanta on Friday morning.

DeKalb County police say an officer attempted to pull over a driver in Stone Mountain when the driver sped away.

Police said the suspect crashed into a parked vehicle on Old High Gate Entry.

“The driver and passenger got out of the vehicle and ran. Police quickly took the passenger into custody. The driver escaped,” DeKalb County Police spokesman Blaine Clark said.

Police are searching for the driver.

The identities of the driver and passenger have not been released.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact DeKalb County police.