1 critically injured, 3 others hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash on I-285 in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, GA — A 38-year-old woman was critically injured and three others were hospitalized after a crash on I-285 in Cobb County over the weekend.

Authorities responded to the scene near the I-75 interchange after reports of a three-vehicle collision. Investigators said the driver of a Dodge struck a GMC Envoy before spinning into an adjacent lane, where the vehicle collided with a Hyundai Kona.

All three drivers, along with a passenger from one of the vehicles, were taken to a nearby hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

