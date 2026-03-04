Legendary college football coach Lou Holtz dies

Legendary college football coach Lou Holtz who led the University of Notre Dame to a National Championship, has died at age 89, the school said in a statement on Wednesday.

Holtz led the Irish to a victory over West Virginia in the 1989 Fiesta Bowl.

“Holtz’s lasting legacy at the University of Notre Dame goes beyond his accomplishments and traditions with the football program,” University of Notre Dame officials said. “Football student-athletes who played for him developed Holtz’s Heroes, a charitable foundation that supports former student-athletes facing financial, physical, or mental hardships, provides scholarship aid to deserving youth and serves communities in need through charitable works.”

The College Football Hall of Fame member entered hospice care in January.

At the 2011 Commencement ceremonies, school officials said Holtz received an honorary doctor of laws degree from the University of Notre Dame.

He is survived by his four children.