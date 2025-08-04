Lack of planning time may be fueling burnout among early childhood teachers, UGA study finds

ATHENS, GA — A new study from the University of Georgia suggests that early childhood educators face growing levels of stress and burnout largely due to a lack of planning time during the school day.

Unlike elementary, middle, or high school teachers who are required by law to receive daily planning time, early education teachers are not guaranteed the same protections, according to study author Erin Hamel, an assistant professor of educational psychology at UGA.

“We found that teachers were using their personal time, including evenings and weekends to complete work tasks,” Hamel said. “So when we see that they’re using their own personal time to do their work, we know they are going to be more prone to burnout and turnover.”

The study reveals that only 10% of early childhood teachers report having enough time during the day to complete their responsibilities leaving many to take their work home. Hamel says this is particularly concerning because early childhood educators are often responsible for both academic instruction and hands-on activities like art and play-based learning, yet receive less planning time than their K-12 counterparts.

“I have to put into context that early childhood teachers are paid the least among all educators,”

With the new school year underway, the study shows a growing concern of early educators being under increased pressure without guaranteed time to prepare during the school day.

WSB’s Jennifer Perry contributed to this story