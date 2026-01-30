Is it cheaper to buy or rent in Macon in 2026?

If you're deciding whether to buy or rent a home in Macon in 2026, you're not alone. What used to be a simple answer has become more difficult as the economy continues to drift from historical norms.

Previously, it was common knowledge that buying was the more affordable choice, with long-term benefits generally outweighing the initial costs. But that assumption has shifted. After the pandemic threw housing markets off kilter, prices ballooned and mortgage rates climbed, straining affordability nationwide. Now, the typical buyer needs to earn far more than the typical renter to afford a median-priced home in many cities, leading the homeowner population to stall.

So what does buying vs. renting look like in Macon right now? To find out, Redfin Real Estate looked at the income required to afford a typical home over a typical apartment—called the "income premium." For example, an income premium of 10% means a household needs to earn 10% more to buy than to rent, while a premium of -10% means renting is cheaper than buying.

Note: All data is a monthly average for the month of December 2025. Rental data comes from a partnership with Zillow; median income data comes from the U.S. Census.

Buying vs. renting: Macon

Income premium to afford typical home over typical apartment: 24.9%

Income needed to buy: $59,674

Income needed to rent: $47,790

Median sale price: $235,500

Median rent price: $1,195

Median household income: $63,138

Buying vs. renting: National

Income premium to afford typical home over typical apartment: 46.3%

Income needed to buy: $111,252

Income needed to rent: $76,020

Median sale price: $426,747

Median rent price: $1,901

Median household income: $86,185

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.