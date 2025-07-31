News

How much house $1 million buys you in Macon

By Stacker
Redfin Real Estate compiled a list of homes for sale up to $1 million in Macon, GA. (Volodymyr Kyrylyuk // Shutterstock/Volodymyr Kyrylyuk // Shutterstock)
The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Macon. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.

133 Lagrange Pl, Macon
- Price: $999,500
- 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,483
- Price per square foot: $222
- See 133 Lagrange Pl, Macon on Redfin.com

148 Howard Oaks Dr, Macon
- Price: $985,000
- 5 bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 6,702
- Price per square foot: $146
- See 148 Howard Oaks Dr, Macon on Redfin.com

513 Litchfield Dr, Macon
- Price: $895,000
- 9 bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 6,511
- Price per square foot: $137
- See 513 Litchfield Dr, Macon on Redfin.com

344 Hillridge Cv, Lizella
- Price: $829,900
- 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,394
- Price per square foot: $188
- See 344 Hillridge Cv, Lizella on Redfin.com

228 Lagrange Ct, Macon
- Price: $825,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,359
- Price per square foot: $153
- See 228 Lagrange Ct, Macon on Redfin.com

203 Fishermans Cv, Lizella
- Price: $819,000
- 6 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 6,170
- Price per square foot: $132
- See 203 Fishermans Cv, Lizella on Redfin.com

203 Oberon Pl N, Macon
- Price: $799,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,860
- Price per square foot: $207
- See 203 Oberon Pl N, Macon on Redfin.com

116 Maimont Cir, Macon
- Price: $760,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,978
- Price per square foot: $191
- See 116 Maimont Cir, Macon on Redfin.com

207 Josiah Ct, Macon
- Price: $745,000
- 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,773
- Price per square foot: $156
- See 207 Josiah Ct, Macon on Redfin.com

720 Latrobe Way, Macon
- Price: $735,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,123
- Price per square foot: $178
- See 720 Latrobe Way, Macon on Redfin.com

1183 Saint Andrews Dr, Macon
- Price: $684,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,240
- Price per square foot: $161
- See 1183 Saint Andrews Dr, Macon on Redfin.com

113 Lake Pointe Dr, Macon
- Price: $675,000
- 6 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 6,199
- Price per square foot: $108
- See 113 Lake Pointe Dr, Macon on Redfin.com

1177 Lucky Debonair Dr, Macon
- Price: $675,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,052
- Price per square foot: $133
- See 1177 Lucky Debonair Dr, Macon on Redfin.com

177 Waters Edge Dr, Lizella
- Price: $649,900
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,508
- Price per square foot: $259
- See 177 Waters Edge Dr, Lizella on Redfin.com

100 Colaparchee Plantation Dr, Macon
- Price: $648,500
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,944
- Price per square foot: $131
- See 100 Colaparchee Plantation Dr, Macon on Redfin.com

739 Waverly Pt, Macon
- Price: $630,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 6,065
- Price per square foot: $103
- See 739 Waverly Pt, Macon on Redfin.com

136 Camden, Macon
- Price: $614,900
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,450
- Price per square foot: $178
- See 136 Camden, Macon on Redfin.com

612 Remington Dr, Macon
- Price: $610,000
- 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,672
- Price per square foot: $130
- See 612 Remington Dr, Macon on Redfin.com

197 Camden, Macon
- Price: $599,900
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,350
- Price per square foot: $179
- See 197 Camden, Macon on Redfin.com

100 S Haven Ct, Macon
- Price: $598,500
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,642
- Price per square foot: $164
- See 100 S Haven Ct, Macon on Redfin.com

161 Camden, Macon
- Price: $595,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,427
- Price per square foot: $173
- See 161 Camden, Macon on Redfin.com

215 Little Hickory Dr, Lizella
- Price: $585,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,217
- Price per square foot: $181
- See 215 Little Hickory Dr, Lizella on Redfin.com

177 Camden, Macon
- Price: $579,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,950
- Price per square foot: $196
- See 177 Camden, Macon on Redfin.com

114 Waterford Pl, Macon
- Price: $575,000
- 6 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,546
- Price per square foot: $126
- See 114 Waterford Pl, Macon on Redfin.com

163 Broadleaf Dr, Macon
- Price: $570,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,380
- Price per square foot: $168
- See 163 Broadleaf Dr, Macon on Redfin.com

104 Lake Point Dr, Macon
- Price: $560,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,350
- Price per square foot: $167
- See 104 Lake Point Dr, Macon on Redfin.com

123 Saddle Run Ct, Macon
- Price: $550,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,633
- Price per square foot: $151
- See 123 Saddle Run Ct, Macon on Redfin.com

101 Westchester Dr, Macon
- Price: $549,900
- 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,125
- Price per square foot: $133
- See 101 Westchester Dr, Macon on Redfin.com

5761 Kentucky Downs Dr, Macon
- Price: $549,900
- 6 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,763
- Price per square foot: $146
- See 5761 Kentucky Downs Dr, Macon on Redfin.com

300 Misty Rdg, Macon
- Price: $545,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,108
- Price per square foot: $132
- See 300 Misty Rdg, Macon on Redfin.com

$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,396
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com

5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,392
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com

2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,662
- Price per square foot: $601
- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com

6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami
- Price: $1,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,153
- Price per square foot: $317
- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com

206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City
- Price: $1,000,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,001
- Price per square foot: $999
- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com

3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,670
- Price per square foot: $598
- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.

