How much house $1 million buys you in Atlanta

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.
While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.
Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.
"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."
So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Atlanta. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.
1890 Spalding Dr, Atlanta
- Price: $1,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,816
- Price per square foot: $207
- See 1890 Spalding Dr, Atlanta on Redfin.com
6300 Mountain Brook Ln, Atlanta
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,499
- Price per square foot: $222
- See 6300 Mountain Brook Ln, Atlanta on Redfin.com
2018 Presley Way NE, Atlanta
- Price: $1,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,500
- Price per square foot: $285
- See 2018 Presley Way NE, Atlanta on Redfin.com
3623 Sunderland Ct NE, Brookhaven
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,726
- Price per square foot: $366
- See 3623 Sunderland Ct NE, Brookhaven on Redfin.com
1242 Star Dr NE, Brookhaven
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,428
- Price per square foot: $411
- See 1242 Star Dr NE, Brookhaven on Redfin.com
833 Martina Dr NE, Atlanta
- Price: $999,999
- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,026
- Price per square foot: $330
- See 833 Martina Dr NE, Atlanta on Redfin.com
1419 Coretta Bnd, Atlanta
- Price: $999,990
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,243
- Price per square foot: $308
- See 1419 Coretta Bnd, Atlanta on Redfin.com
4046 Newhaven Cir NE, Atlanta
- Price: $999,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,497
- Price per square foot: $285
- See 4046 Newhaven Cir NE, Atlanta on Redfin.com
1415 Coretta Bnd, Atlanta
- Price: $999,900
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,243
- Price per square foot: $308
- See 1415 Coretta Bnd, Atlanta on Redfin.com
3350 Pine Meadow Rd NW, Atlanta
- Price: $999,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,553
- Price per square foot: $391
- See 3350 Pine Meadow Rd NW, Atlanta on Redfin.com
77 Peachtree Pl NE #608, Atlanta
- Price: $999,900
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,362
- Price per square foot: $423
- See 77 Peachtree Pl NE #608, Atlanta on Redfin.com
156 Martha Ave NE, Atlanta
- Price: $999,500
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,250
- Price per square foot: $307
- See 156 Martha Ave NE, Atlanta on Redfin.com
1665 Chevron Way, Sandy Springs
- Price: $999,005
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,496
- Price per square foot: $222
- See 1665 Chevron Way, Sandy Springs on Redfin.com
1112 Cordia Ave NW, Atlanta
- Price: $999,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,194
- Price per square foot: $238
- See 1112 Cordia Ave NW, Atlanta on Redfin.com
3519 Preserve Dr SE, Atlanta
- Price: $999,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,919
- Price per square foot: $254
- See 3519 Preserve Dr SE, Atlanta on Redfin.com
560 John Wesley Dobbs Ave NE, Atlanta
- Price: $999,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,168
- Price per square foot: $315
- See 560 John Wesley Dobbs Ave NE, Atlanta on Redfin.com
3325 Piedmont Rd NE #2501, Atlanta
- Price: $999,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,023
- Price per square foot: $493
- See 3325 Piedmont Rd NE #2501, Atlanta on Redfin.com
611 Pickett St SE, Atlanta
- Price: $999,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,900
- Price per square foot: $525
- See 611 Pickett St SE, Atlanta on Redfin.com
1249 Francis St NW, Atlanta
- Price: $995,500
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,632
- Price per square foot: $274
- See 1249 Francis St NW, Atlanta on Redfin.com
1035 Lancaster Walk, Atlanta
- Price: $995,000
- 6 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,000
- Price per square foot: $199
- See 1035 Lancaster Walk, Atlanta on Redfin.com
975 Manchester Pl NW, Atlanta
- Price: $995,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,908
- Price per square foot: $254
- See 975 Manchester Pl NW, Atlanta on Redfin.com
1303 N Druid Hills Rd NE, Brookhaven
- Price: $995,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,645
- Price per square foot: $272
- See 1303 N Druid Hills Rd NE, Brookhaven on Redfin.com
631 Boulevard NE, Atlanta
- Price: $995,000
- 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,871
- Price per square foot: $346
- See 631 Boulevard NE, Atlanta on Redfin.com
955 Landmark Dr, Sandy Springs
- Price: $995,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,805
- Price per square foot: $354
- See 955 Landmark Dr, Sandy Springs on Redfin.com
937 Rosedale Rd NE, Atlanta
- Price: $995,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,532
- Price per square foot: $392
- See 937 Rosedale Rd NE, Atlanta on Redfin.com
700 Park Regency Pl NE #1605, Atlanta
- Price: $995,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,495
- Price per square foot: $398
- See 700 Park Regency Pl NE #1605, Atlanta on Redfin.com
4105 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd NE, Atlanta
- Price: $995,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,209
- Price per square foot: $450
- See 4105 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd NE, Atlanta on Redfin.com
595 Overbrook Dr NW, Atlanta
- Price: $995,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,166
- Price per square foot: $459
- See 595 Overbrook Dr NW, Atlanta on Redfin.com
3734 Powers Ferry Rd NW, Atlanta
- Price: $995,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,800
- Price per square foot: $552
- See 3734 Powers Ferry Rd NW, Atlanta on Redfin.com
935 Cumberland Rd NE, Atlanta
- Price: $995,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,561
- Price per square foot: $637
- See 935 Cumberland Rd NE, Atlanta on Redfin.com
$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country
215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,396
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com
5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,392
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com
2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,662
- Price per square foot: $601
- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com
6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami
- Price: $1,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,153
- Price per square foot: $317
- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com
206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City
- Price: $1,000,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,001
- Price per square foot: $999
- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com
3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,670
- Price per square foot: $598
- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com
