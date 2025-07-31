News

How much house $1 million buys you in Athens

By Stacker
Redfin Real Estate compiled a list of homes for sale up to $1 million in Athens, GA. (scarp577 // Shutterstock/scarp577 // Shutterstock)
The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Athens. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.

160 Tillman Ln, Athens
- Price: $995,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,708
- Price per square foot: $367
- See 160 Tillman Ln, Athens on Redfin.com

160 Gran Ellen Dr, Athens
- Price: $979,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,206
- Price per square foot: $443
- See 160 Gran Ellen Dr, Athens on Redfin.com

490 Mcwhorter Dr, Athens
- Price: $955,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,621
- Price per square foot: $364
- See 490 Mcwhorter Dr, Athens on Redfin.com

290 St George Dr, Athens
- Price: $950,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,416
- Price per square foot: $215
- See 290 St George Dr, Athens on Redfin.com

835 Timothy Rd, Athens
- Price: $949,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,750
- Price per square foot: $253
- See 835 Timothy Rd, Athens on Redfin.com

220 Highpointe Ln, Athens
- Price: $899,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,472
- Price per square foot: $258
- See 220 Highpointe Ln, Athens on Redfin.com

215 Holman Ave, Athens
- Price: $889,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,082
- Price per square foot: $427
- See 215 Holman Ave, Athens on Redfin.com

105 Highland Dr, Athens
- Price: $870,000
- 6 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,896
- Price per square foot: $223
- See 105 Highland Dr, Athens on Redfin.com

127 Chestnut Ln, Athens
- Price: $849,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,662
- Price per square foot: $231
- See 127 Chestnut Ln, Athens on Redfin.com

115 Annes Ct, Athens
- Price: $849,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,218
- Price per square foot: $382
- See 115 Annes Ct, Athens on Redfin.com

102 Branford Pl, Athens
- Price: $844,900
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,962
- Price per square foot: $213
- See 102 Branford Pl, Athens on Redfin.com

290 Hodgson Dr, Athens
- Price: $825,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,929
- Price per square foot: $281
- See 290 Hodgson Dr, Athens on Redfin.com

265 Federal St, Athens
- Price: $825,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,659
- Price per square foot: $310
- See 265 Federal St, Athens on Redfin.com

301 Parkway Dr, Athens
- Price: $825,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,764
- Price per square foot: $467
- See 301 Parkway Dr, Athens on Redfin.com

280 Holman Ave, Athens
- Price: $799,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,289
- Price per square foot: $349
- See 280 Holman Ave, Athens on Redfin.com

321 Milledge Hts, Athens
- Price: $799,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,478
- Price per square foot: $540
- See 321 Milledge Hts, Athens on Redfin.com

213 Highpointe Ln, Athens
- Price: $779,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,207
- Price per square foot: $352
- See 213 Highpointe Ln, Athens on Redfin.com

1020 Belmont Rd, Athens
- Price: $779,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,872
- Price per square foot: $416
- See 1020 Belmont Rd, Athens on Redfin.com

125 Deerfield Rd, Bogart
- Price: $775,000
- 6 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 6,701
- Price per square foot: $115
- See 125 Deerfield Rd, Bogart on Redfin.com

105 Moss Side Dr, Athens
- Price: $775,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,900
- Price per square foot: $158
- See 105 Moss Side Dr, Athens on Redfin.com

167 Timothy Park Ln, Athens
- Price: $770,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,440
- Price per square foot: $315
- See 167 Timothy Park Ln, Athens on Redfin.com

155 Fox Trace, Athens
- Price: $765,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,597
- Price per square foot: $166
- See 155 Fox Trace, Athens on Redfin.com

145 Hendrix Ave, Athens
- Price: $760,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,047
- Price per square foot: $371
- See 145 Hendrix Ave, Athens on Redfin.com

1771 Timothy Rd, Athens
- Price: $759,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,180
- Price per square foot: $238
- See 1771 Timothy Rd, Athens on Redfin.com

277 Highpointe Ln, Athens
- Price: $759,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,210
- Price per square foot: $343
- See 277 Highpointe Ln, Athens on Redfin.com

137 Timothy Park Ln, Athens
- Price: $750,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,485
- Price per square foot: $301
- See 137 Timothy Park Ln, Athens on Redfin.com

183 Parkway Dr, Athens
- Price: $750,000
- 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
- Square feet: 1,327
- Price per square foot: $565
- See 183 Parkway Dr, Athens on Redfin.com

218 Thornhill Dr, Athens
- Price: $749,900
- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,877
- Price per square foot: $127
- See 218 Thornhill Dr, Athens on Redfin.com

1600 Campbell Dr, Athens
- Price: $749,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,094
- Price per square foot: $182
- See 1600 Campbell Dr, Athens on Redfin.com

$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,396
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com

5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,392
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com

2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,662
- Price per square foot: $601
- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com

6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami
- Price: $1,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,153
- Price per square foot: $317
- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com

206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City
- Price: $1,000,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,001
- Price per square foot: $999
- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com

3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,670
- Price per square foot: $598
- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.

