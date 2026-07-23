How housing alternatives are giving the traditional starter home its comeback

Watch nearly any classic movie from the early 2000s, and you'll always find one family in a picture-perfect home. It’s the never-changing white picket fence, the nicely mowed grass, and three different generations under one roof every holiday season. For decades, the starter home has been the entry point to that picture. Today, for millions of Americans, that entry point has nearly disappeared, leaving first-time buyers priced out and older Americans stuck in homes they can no longer afford to leave.

Nestment, a platform that guides first-time homebuyers through the homebuying process using traditional and alternative pathways to ownership, offers insight into the death of the starter home and how non-traditional pathways to homeownership might help bring some version of the popular home model back.

It’s Hard Out Here for a First-Time Buyer

The starter home was born alongside the Federal Housing Administration in 1934. The model was typically defined as the cheapest homes priced in the lower third of the market and sized at 1,400 square feet. It was built for working families as a deliberate on-ramp to stability and safety. It wasn't built solely to impress, it was built to work — and work it did.

Now falling somewhere close to 90 years old, the starter home survived the post-WWII suburban boom, the 2008 financial crisis, and, most recently, the COVID-19 pandemic. Owning a home meant building equity, establishing financial stability, and participating in the common joys of the consumer. While these homes quickly moved from just a starter to an important asset, many Americans were excluded from the benefits, including singles, people of color, members of the LGBTQIA+ community, and those with disabilities. As of 2026, the gap has only continued to widen.

A record 242 U.S. cities now have starter homes worth more than $1 million, according to Zillow. That's an increase of 80 cities prior to the pandemic. Meanwhile, first-time buyers accounted for about 1 in 5 of all home purchases last year, the lowest share the National Association of Realtors has recorded since it began tracking the data in 1981. It's little wonder why many Americans have turned to renting or living with parents to lessen financial burdens. It's not for lack of trying either. According to research conducted by the Economic Innovation Group, first-time buyers spend nearly 26% of their income on housing. Many are even choosing between retirements and weddings to afford a home.

And the squeeze runs in both directions. A Redfin analysis found that baby boomers who are empty nesters own roughly twice as many large, three-bedroom homes as millennial families raising kids. Many older owners aren't reluctant to sell their homes as much as they can't. Increased mortgages and thinner inventory of smaller homes have left older Americans inside the same home they bought decades ago.

Lawmakers have taken notice and are desperate to close the gap, with varying results. Massachusetts has rolled out Starter Home Zoning Districts, a voluntary program offering state incentives to towns that allow smaller, denser homes by right. Minnesota and Arizona have each tried, and so far, have been unable to pass their own versions of a Starter Homes Act following pushback from cities over local zoning control. And Detroit developers are experimenting with new construction that blends pricier and cheaper models on the same block to make modest homes that work out financially.

While a strong step for interested homeowners, these efforts haven’t closed the gap on their own, which leaves millions of Americans asking: What’s next?

The Alternatives

Alternatives to traditional homeownership have existed for decades. Since the early 1990s, families have pooled resources together with other families and neighbors to afford a home or shared apartment buildings. By the 1970s, community land trusts were helping low-income buyers get a foothold, while the Equal Credit Opportunity Act finally allowed women to obtain mortgages without a male co-signer.

For years, these models sat on the sidelines, underused by the very market that was pricing out buyers. However, rising costs, growing families, and tight inventory are pushing more people toward pathways that were once considered unconventional. Now, they might be the next step to normalcy.

Co-buying: buying a primary residence with three to four co-borrowers or housemates.

buying a primary residence with three to four co-borrowers or housemates. Shared equity: using funds from investors as a portion of the down payment in exchange for proportional ownership in the home's equity.

using funds from investors as a portion of the down payment in exchange for proportional ownership in the home's equity. Cooperative communities: creating shared ownership structures through increased residential density, including multi-unit or cooperative housing arrangements.

creating shared ownership structures through increased residential density, including multi-unit or cooperative housing arrangements. House hacking: purchasing a multi-unit primary residence and using rental income from the additional units to help offset monthly housing costs.

purchasing a multi-unit primary residence and using rental income from the additional units to help offset monthly housing costs. Rent-vesting: acquiring equity in rental properties while continuing to rent a primary residence.

The starter home is dead. It’s not coming back in its old form and, potentially, never will. Instead, it’s reemerging as something more flexible: an ADU tucked behind a main house, a condo or converted duplex, or a co-op.

Condos have long been dismissed on the homeownership ladder, but recent policy has given them an opportunity to shine. In March 2026, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac issued coordinated updates to their condo lending rules, easing costly insurance requirements and dropping the cap that made building with heavy investor ownership harder to finance. The Federal Housing Finance Agency framed the move as a way to lower monthly payments and put more first-time buyers in a position to own a home. The changes could make condos one more viable alternative for first-time buyers again.

The Comeback

The traditional starter home, the white picket fence, the 1,400-square-foot space with a guaranteed path to equity, is effectively gone from most of the country. Yet, the gap it left behind hasn’t closed; it’s just changed shape. Co-buying arrangements, shared-equity programs, primary multi-family homes, and newly accessible condos are some of the many alternatives that are trying to offer everything the starter home once promised.

Separately, they can’t give the classic holiday moving feeling, and they can’t restore the “American Dream” version of homeownership many Americans grew up hoping for. But together, they make clear that the dream isn’t dead. It just looks different. For generations, for millions living just out of reach of the traditional home, this version may be the better alternative. It just might be the new starter home worth chasing.

This story was produced by Nestment and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.