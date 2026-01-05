How gas prices have changed in Dalton in the last week

CheapInsurance.com compiled statistics on gas prices in Dalton, GA metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of January 5.

Dalton by the numbers

- Gas current price: $2.61

--- Georgia average: $2.65

- Week change: +$0.02 (+0.8%)

- Year change: -$0.19 (-6.6%)

- Historical expensive gas price: $4.37 (6/16/22)

- Diesel current price: $3.35

- Week change: -$0.03 (-0.8%)

- Year change: -$0.08 (-2.4%)

- Historical expensive diesel price: $5.46 (6/10/22)

Metros with the least expensive gas

#1. Des Moines, IA: $2.00

#2. Casper, WY: $2.01

#3. Columbus, NE: $2.12

Read on to see which metros have the most expensive gas prices.

#5. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.46

#4. San Diego, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.46

#3. Napa, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.46

#2. Hilo, HI

- Regular gas price: $4.58

#1. Lihue (Kauai), HI

- Regular gas price: $4.96

