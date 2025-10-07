News

How gas prices have changed in Athens in the last week

By Stacker
Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in York using data from AAA. (Elen Nika // Shutterstock/Elen Nika // Shutterstock)
By Stacker

CheapInsurance.com compiled statistics on gas prices in Athens, GA metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of October 6.

Athens by the numbers
- Gas current price: $2.90
--- Georgia average: $2.89
- Week change: +$0.02 (+0.8%)
- Year change: +$0.15 (+5.4%)
- Historical expensive gas price: $4.48 (6/17/22)

- Diesel current price: $3.42
- Week change: -$0.04 (-1.3%)
- Year change: +$0.18 (+5.6%)
- Historical expensive diesel price: $5.52 (6/22/22)

Metros with the least expensive gas
#1. Lawton, OK: $2.42
#2. Tulsa, OK: $2.46
#3. Casper, WY: $2.50

Read on to see which metros have the most expensive gas prices.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Daniel Avram // Shutterstock

#5. Napa, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.77

(Stacker/Stacker)

Rangsarit Chaiyakun // Shutterstock

#4. San Diego, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.77

(Stacker/Stacker)

Christian Mueller // Shutterstock

#3. Santa Rosa, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.79

(Stacker/Stacker)

Istvan Csak // Shutterstock

#2. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.90

(Stacker/Stacker)

jittawit21 // Shutterstock

#1. Lihue (Kauai), HI

- Regular gas price: $4.97

This story was produced by Cheap Insurance and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!