Highest-rated Class of 2026 men's basketball recruits from Georgia

From the roaring crowd to squeaking sneakers on the hardwood, high school basketball is a beloved American pastime.

The sport's school roots date back to its 19th-century beginnings. After all, James Naismith invented basketball as a physical education activity. The concept of a state championship for high school basketball soon followed. Illinois, for example, held a state championship as early as 1908. Other states with early high school basketball championships include Indiana (first championship in 1911) and Wisconsin (1916).

Now, the sport is etched into the ethos of the American high school. Over 900,000 student athletes play on their high school basketball team, according to 2023-24 school year data compiled by the National Federation of State High School Associations. That figure represents over 18,000 schools competing across all 50 states, grinding out games in high school gyms on dark winter nights.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Class of 2026 basketball recruits from Georgia using data from 247Sports. Athletes are ranked by their 247Sports Composite ranking.

#10. Jaron Saulsberry (SF)

- National rank: #149 (3 stars)

- Position rank: #52

- Offers: Florida State, Georgia Tech

- High school: Norcross (Norcross, GA)

#9. Asher Elson (PF)

- National rank: #130 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #25

- Offers: Creighton, Fordham, Georgia Tech, Illinois, St. John's

- High school: Overtime Elite (Atlanta, GA)

#8. Landyn Colyer (SG)

- National rank: #123 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #20

- Offers: DePaul, Florida Gulf Coast, Florida State, Hampton, High Point

- High school: Overtime Elite (Atlanta, GA)

#7. Jalan Wingfield (PF)

- National rank: #88 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #19

- Offers: Alabama, Albany State, Auburn, Cincinnati, DePaul

- High school: Tri-Cities (Atlanta, GA)

#6. Colben Landrew (SF)

- National rank: #86 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #31

- Offers: Purdue, Alabama, Auburn, California, Cincinnati

- High school: Wheeler (Marietta, GA)

#5. Parker Robinson (CG)

- National rank: #77 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #6

- Offers: East Carolina, Illinois, Old Dominion, Providence, Towson

- High school: Overtime Elite (Atlanta, GA)

#4. Manny Green (SF)

- National rank: #64 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #24

- Offers: Auburn, California, Cincinnati, Clemson, Florida

- High school: Cedar Grove (Ellenwood, GA)

#3. Adam Oumiddoch (SG)

- National rank: #31 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #3

- Offers: Arizona State, East Carolina, Illinois, Kansas State, LSU

- High school: Overtime Elite (Atlanta, GA)

#2. Moustapha Diop (PF)

- National rank: #25 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #6

- College: Georgia Tech

- Offers: Georgia Tech, Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Missouri

- High school: Overtime Elite (Atlanta, GA)

#1. Taylen Kinney (PG)

- National rank: #16 (5 stars)

- Position rank: #4

- Offers: Oregon, Louisville, Purdue, Alabama, Arkansas

- High school: Overtime Elite (Atlanta, GA)