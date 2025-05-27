Highest-rated Class of 2025 football recruits from Georgia

The dust has finally settled on the Class of 2025 football recruiting cycle. As programs look at their finalized rosters, the future landscape of college football is beginning to take shape. From five-star quarterbacks making headlines to underrated defensive linemen poised for breakout careers, this class is loaded with game-changing talent.

Stacker compiled a ranking of the best Class of 2025 football recruits from Georgia using data from 247Sports. Here's the players from Georgia set to dominate Saturdays (and potentially Sundays) for years to come.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Fabricio Barili // Shutterstock

#20. Jaedon Harmon (LB)

- National rank: #167 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #18

- College: Tennessee

- High school: Rome (Rome, GA)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Hannah Leigh Barnes // Shutterstock

#19. Cortez Smith (IOL)

- National rank: #157 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #9

- College: Georgia

- High school: Parkview (Lilburn, GA)

(Stacker/Stacker)

WoodysPhotos // Shutterstock

#18. Dalen Penson (ATH)

- National rank: #145 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #7

- College: Georgia Tech

- High school: Sandy Creek (Tyrone, GA)

(Stacker/Stacker)

kuzmaphoto // Shutterstock

#17. Jaiden Braker (LB)

- National rank: #135 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #11

- College: LSU

- High school: South Gwinnett (Snellville, GA)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Andrew Angelov // Shutterstock

#16. Duke Johnson (LB)

- National rank: #129 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #9

- College: Alabama

- High school: Dodge County (Eastman, GA)

(Stacker/Stacker)

SEALANDSKYPHOTO // Shutterstock

#15. Chase Linton (Edge)

- National rank: #117 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #12

- College: Georgia

- High school: North Atlanta (Atlanta, GA)

(Stacker/Stacker)

HY-DP // Shutterstock

#14. CJ Wiley (WR)

- National rank: #91 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #11

- College: Georgia

- High school: Milton (Alpharetta, GA)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Guzel Studio // Shutterstock

#13. Travis Smith Jr. (WR)

- National rank: #85 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #10

- College: Tennessee

- High school: Westlake (Atlanta, GA)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Andrew Angelov // Shutterstock

#12. Kevin Wynn (DL)

- National rank: #84 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #10

- College: Florida State

- High school: Greene County (Greensboro, GA)

(Stacker/Stacker)

zoff // Shutterstock

#11. Lagonza Hayward (S)

- National rank: #79 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #8

- College: Florida

- High school: Toombs County (Lyons, GA)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stuart Monk // Shutterstock

#10. Ousmane Kromah (RB)

- National rank: #76 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #4

- College: Florida State

- High school: Lee County (Leesburg, GA)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Andy Dean Photography // Shutterstock

#9. Josh Petty (OT)

- National rank: #72 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #10

- College: Georgia Tech

- High school: Fellowship Christian School (Roswell, GA)

(Stacker/Stacker)

MaverickZ85 // Shutterstock

#8. Juan Gaston (OT)

- National rank: #52 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #8

- College: Georgia

- High school: Westlake (Atlanta, GA)

(Stacker/Stacker)

David Lee // Shutterstock

#7. Julian Lewis (QB)

- National rank: #50 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #6

- College: Colorado

- High school: Carrollton (Carrollton, GA)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Bobby Stevens Photo // Shutterstock

#6. Tae Harris (S)

- National rank: #49 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #3

- College: Georgia Tech

- High school: Cedartown (Cedartown, GA)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Ron Alvey // Shutterstock

#5. Elyiss Williams (TE)

- National rank: #29 (5 stars)

- Position rank: #1

- College: Georgia

- High school: Camden County (Kingsland, GA)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Pell Studio // Shutterstock

#4. Zayden Walker (LB)

- National rank: #24 (5 stars)

- Position rank: #1

- College: Georgia

- High school: Schley County (Ellaville, GA)

(Stacker/Stacker)

aspen rock // Shutterstock

#3. Justus Terry (DL)

- National rank: #12 (5 stars)

- Position rank: #2

- College: Texas

- High school: Manchester (Manchester, GA)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Andrew Angelov // Shutterstock

#2. Isaiah Gibson (Edge)

- National rank: #9 (5 stars)

- Position rank: #1

- College: Georgia

- High school: Warner Robins (Warner Robins, GA)

(Stacker/Stacker)

David Lee // Shutterstock

#1. Elijah Griffin (DL)

- National rank: #3 (5 stars)

- Position rank: #1

- College: Georgia

- High school: Savannah Christian Prep (Savannah, GA)