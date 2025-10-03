UGA study finds mobile health apps help older adults manage diabetes more effectively

ATHENS, GA — A new study from the University of Georgia finds mobile health apps can make a major difference in helping older adults manage diabetes.

Renato Ferreira Leitao Azevedo, lead author of the study and an assistant professor in UGA’s College of Public Health, said app users often see better results than those relying on traditional methods like education from a medical provider or information from a website.

“People using the app typically experience a reduction that’s significantly higher than people that are using some other kind of traditional method,” Azevedo said.

The study found that for adults 60 and older, mobile health apps were especially effective in lowering blood sugar levels and keeping users on track with medications. Apps that connected patients directly with health care providers proved to be among the most effective tools.

Still, Azevedo said app developers should keep older adults in mind when designing their products, since many struggle with new technology. “But many times this technology is not designed for older adults,” he said. “If they were more proactively included into the design you would witness even larger benefits.”

He added that the findings are promising and show the potential of apps tailored for older populations. “I think that in itself is very promising that it could be a benefit of using this app for older adults,” Azevedo said.

WSB’s Sabrina Cupit contributed to this story