Recall issued for Ritz peanut butter cracker sandwiches due to mislabeling

By WSB Radio News Staff
ATLANTA — A recall has been issued for Ritz peanut butter cracker sandwiches sold in Georgia and several other states.

The FDA says some packages may be incorrectly labeled as the cheese variety, which could pose a serious health risk for people with peanut allergies who may unknowingly consume the product.

The recalled items include packages with “best by” dates of January 8 and January 15, 2026.

So far, no illnesses have been reported. Consumers are advised to check their packages and avoid eating the recalled crackers if they have peanut allergies.

