Health

Ousted CDC director Susan Monarez to testify before Senate panel Sept. 17

By WSB Radio News Staff
Dr. Susan Monarez, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, talks to Channel 2's Linda Stouffer about the steps she's taking to secure the campus after the violence on Aug. 8.
Monarez Dr. Susan Monarez (Source: WSBTV)
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — Former Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Susan Monarez is scheduled to testify before lawmakers on Capitol Hill next Wednesday following her abrupt departure from the Atlanta-based agency.

Monarez was forced out less than a month into her tenure after clashing with Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. over public health policy. She has accused Kennedy of undermining vaccine protections and pushing changes not based on science.

She will be joined at the hearing by Dr. Debra Houry, another top CDC official who resigned shortly after Monarez’s exit. Both are expected to tell senators about what they describe as growing political interference inside the agency.

The hearing was announced by Sen. Bill Cassidy, who chairs the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee. Cassidy said Americans need reassurance that children’s health remains a top priority, adding that “radical transparency” is the only way to restore confidence in public health.

WSB’s Jennifer Perry contributed to this story

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!