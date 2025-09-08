Health

North Georgia health officials to offer drive-thru flu shot clinics next month

By Ashley Simmons
Drive-thru flu shot clinics are returning to north Georgia next month as health officials encourage residents to prepare for the upcoming flu season.

The North Georgia Health District says clinics will open October 2 in Cherokee, Fannin, and Gilmer counties. The drive-thru format is designed to make it easier for residents to get vaccinated without leaving their cars.

Ashley Deverell, infectious disease director for the district, says vaccine supplies are already arriving and there are no shortages expected this year. “We typically recommend early October as a great time because we haven’t seen flu cases ramp up yet, but they’re coming,” she said.

Drive-thru flu shots will be available for adults 18 and older. Insurance will be accepted. For those without insurance, the cost is $25 for a regular flu shot and $65 for the high-dose vaccine, which is recommended for older adults.

The CDC continues to recommend annual flu shots for everyone 6 months and older, including healthy young people with no underlying conditions. Each year, thousands of Americans die from flu-related complications, though the severity varies depending on the circulating strains.

Deverell says the drive-thru clinics are part of an ongoing effort to make vaccination more accessible. “As far as supply, we have no supply issues, it’s already started arriving,” she said.

WSB’s Sabrina Cupit contributed to this story

