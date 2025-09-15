Health

New study suggests daylight saving time disrupts circadian rhythm

By WSB Radio News Staff
Spring forward
Spring forward (rabbitti - stock.adobe.com)
STANFORD, CA — Most Americans would be healthier if we didn’t change our clocks twice a year. A new study from Stanford University finds it can mess up the body’s circadian rhythm.

Researcher Jamie Zeitzer says they find our health would be better if we stick with permanent standard time.

“Strokes would go down by around 300,000 and obesity would go down by 2.5 million people,” Zeitzer says.

He says while a permanent standard time would be best over daylight saving time, both would be healthier than changing the clocks.

