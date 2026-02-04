New study shows dad’s parenting may have more impact on heart health of baby than mother

STATE COLLEGE, PA — A new study shows that fathers may have more impact on the heart health of their young children than their mother.

The findings by researchers from Pennsylvania State University were published in the journal Health Psychology.

The study looked at interactions infants have with their fathers and their mothers.

It found fathers who were less attentive to their 10-month-olds resulted in those children having poorer heart health at age seven including inflammation and high blood sugar.

The mothers’ behavior did not have the same impact.