New study shows alarming number of people with diabetes don’t know they have it

A new study shows many people don’t realize they have diabetes.

The study in the journal Lancet looked at data from more than 200 countries from 2000 to 2023 and it finds 44% of those 15 and older with diabetes are unaware they have the condition.

Many times, there are no symptoms in early stages.

In Georgia, it is estimated that some 230,000 people in the state have undiagnosed diabetes, and over two million have pre-diabetes, a condition that increases the risk of developing full diabetes.

If diabetes isn’t treated, it can lead to a number of other serious health problems.

The symptoms of diabetes include hunger, frequent urination and fatigue.