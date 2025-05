ROCHESTER, NY — An ingredient found in many energy drinks is linked to a higher risk of blood cancers.

Taurine is an amino acid that occurs naturally in parts of the human body and promotes the growth of leukemia cells.

It’s also commonly found in energy drinks, protein powders, and some foods like meat, fish, and eggs.

Researchers from the University of Rochester found that those leukemia cells can use the additional taurine to grow and spread.