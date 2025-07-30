Georgia ranks near bottom in national health care survey

GEORGIA — Georgia ranks among the worst states in the nation for health care, according to a new survey from WalletHub. The state came in 48th overall, only slightly ahead of Mississippi, Alaska, and Alabama, with Texas rounding out the bottom five.

The annual ranking evaluates states based on key health care indicators, including average monthly insurance premiums, the number of physicians per capita, and the percentage of residents with health insurance.

At the top of the list were New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Minnesota, which scored highest for access, outcomes, and cost-efficiency.

WSB’s Ashley Simmons contributed to this story