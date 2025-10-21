Georgia launches “Chop, Look, Listen” campaign to prevent child choking deaths

ATLANTA — Georgia is launching a new statewide campaign aimed at preventing choking deaths among young children after two incidents at child care facilities last year.

The Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning introduced the “Chop, Look, Listen” campaign to educate parents and child care providers on safe eating practices. The initiative emphasizes cutting food into age-appropriate sizes and maintaining close supervision during mealtimes, especially for children under the age of three.

Pam Stevens, Deputy Director of Child Care Licensing says the campaign was prompted by tragedy. “Unfortunately in 2024, we had two choking deaths in childcare,” she said. “We really felt that this is a call to action to how we can support providers more, giving them more education, more resources on how to keep children safe while they’re eating.”

Stevens added that the youngest children are most at risk. “All of their parts are little, their esophagus is smaller, and they’re still getting molars well into toddlerhood. They don’t even have all the teeth they need,” she explained.

According to national data, one child in the U.S. dies every five days from choking on food. Georgia officials hope the new campaign will raise awareness and help prevent similar tragedies in the future.

