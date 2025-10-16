Environmental groups raise concerns over Georgia Power’s proposal for new gas turbines

CARTERSVILLE, GA — Environmental groups are urging state regulators to reject a Georgia Power proposal that would allow the company to build four new gas turbines at Plant Bowen near Cartersville.

Kerri Powell with the Southern Environmental Law Center says the plan could worsen air quality across metro Atlanta, which she notes is already below federal standards.

“There’s nothing more fundamental than having healthy air quality, everybody suffers if air quality doesn’t meet health-based standards. Everybody is at risk,” Powell said.

She added that rather than addressing existing air quality issues, the state appears to be “moving forward with approving this project that’s going to worsen air quality and put the health of Georgia residents at risk.”

Powell and other advocates are calling on the Georgia Environmental Protection Division (EPD) to reject the current permit, arguing that Georgia Power should apply for a different one.

The Georgia EPD has been contacted for comment.