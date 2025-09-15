Doctors warn of ‘Asthma Peak Week’ as seasonal changes can trigger breathing problems

The third week of September is known as “Asthma Peak Week,” when seasonal shifts from summer to fall can create especially tough conditions for asthma sufferers.

Dr. Megan Conroy, a pulmonologist at Ohio State University, says this week often brings a spike in emergency room visits tied to respiratory issues.

“It’s a particularly sensitive time to make sure you are taking your medications as prescribed for asthma and that you have an anti-inflammatory rescue inhaler available,” she said.

Experts point to rapid changes in temperature and humidity, combined with rising pollen counts, as drivers of increased airway inflammation. Symptoms often overlap with seasonal colds, which also tend to rise during early fall.

“In large part because changes in temperature, humidity, and pollen will really affect airway inflammation, that’s the driver of asthma,” Dr. Conroy explained.

Doctors recommend that anyone with asthma stay consistent with daily medications and keep a rescue inhaler close at hand to reduce the risk of flare-ups during this high-risk week.