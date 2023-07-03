DeKalb sheriff opens investigation into death of Alabama man in DeKalb jail

(DECATUR, Ga.) — The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says that an inmate died last week, while in custody of the DeKalb County Jail.

On June 28th 2023, officers were made aware that Jonathan McWaters of Birmingham, Alabama, was suffering from numerous lacerations on his body. Despite attempts by jail and medical staff to resuscitate him after he became unresponsive, he was pronounced deceased in the jail cell.

Mr. McWaters’ cause of death has not been formally released, but preliminary reports indicate that his wounds may have been self-inflicted. He was in custody without bond since June, after being arrested on numerous felony indictments.

DeKalb authorities have announced that the incident is currently under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office of Professional Standards.





