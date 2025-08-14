News

Hair dryers recalled due to risk of serious injury or death from electric shocks

By WSB Radio News Staff
This recall involves Empower Brands’ Hair Dryers sold under the “Remington” brand, model number D3190DCDN.
This recall involves Empower Brands' Hair Dryers sold under the "Remington" brand, model number D3190DCDN.
VIRGINIA — What kind of hair dryer do you use?

Several models are being recalled due to potential electrocution and shock hazards.

They include Bliss hair dryers sold at Burlington, foldable travel hair dryers sold on AliExpress, and Remington hair dryers.

According to a release from the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the dyers lack an “immersion protection device”.

Without this device, consumers could face serious injury or death from electrocution or shock if the hair dryer were to fall into water while plugged in.

Consumers are being urged to stop using them and to take them back for a refund.

