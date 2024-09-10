News

Group demanding answers after they say fire that burned for days in Atlanta contaminated river

By WSBTV

South River Fire

By WSBTV

ATLANTA — A group is demanding answers after they say a fire that burned for days in Atlanta has now contaminated the South River.

Channel 2′s Michael Doudna was near the burn site where river advocates say the results of the fire are killing wildlife.

Now that firefighters put out the fire, the community is dealing with a new problem: dead wildlife.

As the South River Watershed Alliance says all the mulch and fertilizer have created oxygen levels in the river that are so low, that the river is uninhabitable up to five miles downstream.

They say indications show the mulch likely had fertilizer inside, which can be deadly to wildlife in the water supply.

This, coupled with gallon after gallon of water needed to extinguish the fire, pushed it all into the nearby river.

