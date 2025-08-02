Ghislaine Maxwell moved to Texas prison; victims’ families speak out

Convicted sex offender Ghislaine Maxwell, a close associate of Jeffrey Epstein, has been transferred from a Florida prison to a smaller facility near Houston, Texas, according to CBS News.

The move has upset the family of Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein’s most well-known victims. They accused the Trump administration of giving Maxwell special treatment, calling the transfer a “horror and outrage.”

Earlier this week, the family said they were also worried that Maxwell might be pardoned, saying such a move would be “an abomination.”

Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year sentence for her role in helping Epstein traffic and abuse young girls. The reason for her transfer has not been made public.

WSB’s Ashley Simmons contributed to this story