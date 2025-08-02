News

Ghislaine Maxwell moved to Texas prison; victims’ families speak out

By WSB Radio News Staff
Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell attend de Grisogono Sponsors The 2005 Wall Street Concert Series Benefitting Wall Street Rising, with a Performance by Rod Stewart at Cipriani Wall Street on March 15, 2005 in New York City. (Joe Schildhorn/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images, File)
By WSB Radio News Staff

Convicted sex offender Ghislaine Maxwell, a close associate of Jeffrey Epstein, has been transferred from a Florida prison to a smaller facility near Houston, Texas, according to CBS News.

The move has upset the family of Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein’s most well-known victims. They accused the Trump administration of giving Maxwell special treatment, calling the transfer a “horror and outrage.”

Earlier this week, the family said they were also worried that Maxwell might be pardoned, saying such a move would be “an abomination.”

Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year sentence for her role in helping Epstein traffic and abuse young girls. The reason for her transfer has not been made public.

WSB’s Ashley Simmons contributed to this story

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!