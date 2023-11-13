News

Georgia football-Georgia Tech game time, TV Network announced for Week 13 game

By Connor Riley

Georgia v Georgia Tech ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 27: Brock Bowers #19 of the Georgia Bulldogs catches a pass for a touchdown over Tobias Oliver #8 of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the third quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium on November 27, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Getty Images) (Adam Hagy/Getty Images)

By Connor Riley

ATHENS — Georgia will head to Atlanta to close out its regular season on Nov. 25, as the Bulldogs will visit rival Georgia Tech.

A game time and television network were announced for the Week 13 game, with ABC broadcasting the game. Kickoff is set for 7:30.

Georgia has won six straight games against rival Georgia Tech and found even more success when the two sides have played in Atlanta. Georgia Tech last beat Georgia at home in 1999, winning 51-48 in overtime. The last win in regulation in Atlanta came in 1989.

The Bulldogs beat Georgia Tech 37-14 last season when the two sides met in Athens. But the Yellow Jackets have had quite a few pieces from Georgia since then. Brent Key, who was the interim coach when the two sides met last year, is now the full-time head coach.

Read more at DawgNation.com.

