Georgia awards $1.4 million in grants to support children and families

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning is awarding more than $1.4 million in grants to support children and families across the state.

Fifteen “Community Impact Grants,” ranging from $75,000 to $125,000, are being distributed to organizations and communities working to promote student-parent success and address early childhood challenges. Seven of the grant recipients are in metro Atlanta, including Kennesaw State University and Georgia State University, totaling about $675,000.

Department spokesperson Jill Taylor said some funding will help ensure students who are also parents have access to quality-rated child care so they can continue their education without disruptions. “We want to make sure that they’re on the right path and not having breakdowns in childcare so that they can complete their education as well,” she said.

Taylor added that the money will also support community-led initiatives tackling issues such as literacy, assisted child care, and food insecurity.

The two-year grants are funded through Georgia’s Child Care Development Fund.

WSB’s Sabrina Cupit contributed to this story