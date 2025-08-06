GBI investigating officer-involved shooting in College Park

COLLEGE PARK, GA — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into an officer-involved shooting that happened Tuesday night in a College Park neighborhood.

The incident occurred on Norman Drive, where several shots were reportedly fired. Police blocked off the area for several hours as investigators collected evidence.

Few official details have been released so far. It’s still unclear what led to the shooting, whether anyone was injured, or if any arrests have been made. Some residents reported they were unable to return to their homes during the investigation.

The GBI has not confirmed the identities of those involved or the circumstances surrounding the incident. Authorities say updates will be released as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story.