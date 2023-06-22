Gas South to move headquarters to Cobb County’s Battery

(ATLANTA, Ga.) — Gas South announced it’ll be moving its headquarters to the Battery Atlanta. The move, according to a statement from the company, “represents a significant milestone” for both Gas South and its partnership with the Atlanta Braves.

The new office will be located next to Truist Park at Three Ballpark Center.

Gas South says it’ll be moving its company offices into the Battery on Aug. 1, 2024 to a new 31,000-square-foot space. The office is expected to host all 250 of Gas South’s Georgia employees.

“While Gas South has called One Overton Park home for many years, we are excited about the fresh start that awaits us at The Battery Atlanta,” Kevin Greiner, President and CEO of Gas South, said.

Currently, Gas South serves more than 440,000 customers across the residential, commercial and government sectors in 14 states.

Based in Atlanta, Gas South is a subsidiary of Bocc EMC and provides natural gas plans for its customers. The company says it is the largest retail natural gas provider in the Southeast United States.

Greiner said the move to the Battery is coming as the spot continues to transform as a thriving lifestyle destination.

“We are confident the new location will elevate our employees’ work environment as we forge ahead in our commitment to Be A Fuel For Good and serve as a catalyst for attracting top talent and fostering innovative partnerships,” Greiner continued.

Mike Plant, the president and CEO of Braves Development Company, expressed his own enthusiasm for the move in a joint statement with Gas South.

“Employees here have an incomparable array of amenities just outside their doors, and the Atlanta Braves as a neighbor. We are honored Gas South chose Three Ballpark Center for their offices and look forward to the continued growth of our partnership that began in 2007,” Plant said.

