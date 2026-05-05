Fight led to shooting at Oklahoma park that left 23 wounded, police say

EDMOND, Oklahoma — A fight touched off a shooting at a weekend party crowded with young adults at an Oklahoma park, leaving 23 people with gunshot and shrapnel wounds, including one who was gravely hurt, police said Tuesday.

So far, no one has been arrested in Sunday night's shooting, but investigators have information that leads them to believe there's no ongoing danger to the public, said Sgt. James Hamm, a spokesperson for the police in Edmond.

The shooting broke out at a picnic pavilion alongside Arcadia Lake, a popular boating, fishing and swimming spot just north of Oklahoma City.

The party had been promoted across social media, drawing a large crowd of mostly young adults, police said.

The shooting began just as officers were responding to a noise complaint about the party, Hamm said.

Multiple groups were at the party, and the shooting happened after a fight broke out, he said. One person who was shot remained in critical condition Tuesday, Hamm said.

Three hospitals in the Oklahoma City area said Monday that they had treated 18 people from the party. One healthcare system said the victims ranged in age from 16 to 30.

Some of the victims suffered graze wounds and many were treated and released, he said. It's possible that more people were hit but didn't seek treatment, Hamm said.

Many of those shot were not involved in the fight and were “simply attending the party,” he said.

Police would not release any information about potential suspects, how many people may have fired shots or what types of weapons were used. Hamm said the department wanted to maintain the integrity of the investigation.

Edmond Mayor Mark Nash said Monday that the shooting took place at a public park where spaces can be reserved for large gatherings, but no reservation had been made.

Jeremiah Braxton, who was at the party, said two of his friends were among those shot. He said everyone was eating, dancing and having a good time until a group of girls started arguing over boyfriends.

“It just started a whole bunch of chaos,” he said Monday.

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Seewer reported from Toledo, Ohio. Associated Press reporter Rebecca Boone contributed from Boise, Idaho.

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