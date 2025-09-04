Doctors warn fall allergy season can trigger dangerous asthma flare-ups

ATLANTA — With September here, fall allergy season is underway and doctors say it can be especially dangerous for those with asthma.

Dr. Erin Gardner with Atlanta Allergy and Asthma says flare-ups are common this time of year, often triggered by pollen, ragweed, and viral infections. “If you have asthma triggered by allergies, that’s something that could lead to emergency room visits, hospitalizations due to difficulty breathing,” she explained.

Roughly 22 million adults in the U.S. live with asthma, and studies show about 70 percent have an allergic trigger. Symptoms can include wheezing, shortness of breath, and severe coughing spells. Each September, hospitals typically see a rise in emergency visits, with the third week of the month often referred to as “peak week” for asthma attacks.

Gardner noted that prevention and treatment options are available. “If you know exactly what you’re allergic to, then measures can be taken to avoid the things that you’re allergic to. If it’s something that can’t be avoided, we have good treatments for allergies now,” she said.

Doctors advise asthma patients to stay alert during allergy season, especially as pollen counts increase across metro Atlanta.

WSB’s Sabrina Cupit contributed to this story