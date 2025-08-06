Despite falling vaccination rates, most parents still support immunizations, new poll finds

As childhood vaccination rates continue to decline nationwide, a new bipartisan poll shows the vast majority of parents still trust and follow their doctors’ recommendations when it comes to immunizations.

According to the survey, nearly 90% of parents with children under the age of 18 recognize the importance of vaccines and say they always or sometimes vaccinate their children based on medical advice. Additionally, about 70% of parents express concern over the drop in childhood vaccination rates.

Candace DeMatteis with the Partnership to Fight Infectious Disease says vaccines remain the norm. “Vaccinations are the default choice, it is the norm for most people, and if that’s your choice, you shouldn’t second-guess it,” she said.

While some of the decline in vaccination rates is linked to lingering skepticism following the COVID-19 pandemic, DeMatteis encourages families to rely on trusted sources. “It’s great to have questions, but seek answers from reputable sources. Talk to your doctors, talk to your nurse practitioners, talk to the pharmacist in your community,” she said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continues to stress that vaccinations are essential for protecting public health. The poll also found that 75% of parents believe the U.S. should prioritize making FDA-approved vaccines widely available to everyone.

WSB’s Sabrina Cupit contributed to this story