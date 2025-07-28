Delta pilot arrested on child sex assault charges after landing in San Francisco

A Delta Air Lines pilot was taken into custody immediately after landing a commercial flight in San Francisco, in connection with a child sex assault investigation out of Northern California.

ABC News correspondent Alex Stone reports that 34-year-old Delta First Officer Rustom Bhagwagar had just completed a flight from Minneapolis, landing the Boeing 757 at San Francisco International Airport, when federal agents boarded the plane and arrested him while he was still in uniform and on duty.

According to the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office, Bhagwagar, who resides in Florida, has been under investigation since April. When detectives learned he was scheduled to land at San Francisco International Airport, they coordinated with federal agents to carry out the arrest.

No other details were provided about the arrest.