ATLANTA — Police are investigating after a woman was stabbed in her back in northwest Atlanta on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded to reports of a stabbing just after 4 p.m. in the area of Walnut Street and Magnolia Street.

Upon arrival, officers found a 36-year-old woman with an apparent stab wound to her back. She was rushed to the hospital.

The identity of the victim and current extent of her injury is unknown.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time.