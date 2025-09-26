Crime And Law

Woman found stabbed to death in Gwinnett County home, family member detained

By WSB Radio News Staff
Woman stabbed to death by another in home near Stone Mountain Police said they were called out to a home in the 3000 block of Deshong Drive around 4:30 p.m. (WSBTV.com News Staff)
By WSB Radio News Staff

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — Gwinnett County police are investigating after a woman was found stabbed to death inside a home in Stone Mountain.

Corporal Ryan Winderweedle said a 911 call led officers to the residence in the 3000 block of Deshong Drive Thursday afternoon.

“Officers arrived and found the adult female in the house deceased. Preliminary investigation, they believe it’s from stabbing,” Winderweedle said.

Investigators said a family member had gone to check on the woman and discovered her in distress before calling 911.

Another woman, also a family member of the victim has been detained and is being questioned in connection with the stabbing. Detectives have not said how the two are related, and no motive has been released.

The Gwinnett County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the official cause of death.

WSB’s Michelle Wright contributed to this story

