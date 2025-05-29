Woman charged in suspicious death of elderly man in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — An investigation into the suspicious death of an elderly man in Marietta is underway, Cobb County police say.

Around 4:33 a.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to a residence on Stonebridge Drive after reports of an unresponsive male. Upon arrival, officers located an elderly man who was pronounced dead on the scene.

“Foul play was suspected,” Cobb County police said.

Police say 62-year-old Rachel Ward of Marietta was charged with neglect of an elderly person.

Detectives with the Major Crimes Unit responded to the scene to further the investigation, police add.

Ward was booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center. She is currently being held without bond.