Crime And Law

Woman charged in suspicious death of elderly man in Cobb County

By Miles Montgomery
A woman is facing charges after she stole over $14,000 worth of underwear from two malls in Arizona during multiple occurrences at the end of last year into 2024.
(blende11.photo - stock.adobe.com)
By Miles Montgomery

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — An investigation into the suspicious death of an elderly man in Marietta is underway, Cobb County police say.

Around 4:33 a.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to a residence on Stonebridge Drive after reports of an unresponsive male. Upon arrival, officers located an elderly man who was pronounced dead on the scene.

“Foul play was suspected,” Cobb County police said.

Police say 62-year-old Rachel Ward of Marietta was charged with neglect of an elderly person.

Detectives with the Major Crimes Unit responded to the scene to further the investigation, police add.

Ward was booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center. She is currently being held without bond.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!