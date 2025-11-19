U.S. Attorney appears in court as repeat sex offender receives 21-year sentence

ATLANTA — A repeat sex offender is back behind bars after the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia personally attended his sentencing, something rarely seen from the district’s top federal prosecutor.

Theodore Hertzberg was in the courtroom Tuesday for the sentencing of Christopher Welcher, who was convicted of attempting to have sex with a 14-year-old. Welcher’s ex-wife, Connie Thompson, was also sentenced for destroying evidence.

Hertzberg told WSB he prosecuted the original case years ago and returned because he remains committed to being hands-on.

“I will continue to be in the courtroom, I will continue to prosecute, go to grand juries, seek indictments and go to trial if necessary,” he said.

He also pointed to staffing shortages as another reason he stepped in personally. “I’m still in the courtroom handling cases because we are short staffed and there is no reason why victims should have to wait for justice,” he said.

Welcher was resentenced to more than 21 years in federal prison all without the possibility of parole.

WSB Radio’s Michelle Wright contributed to this story.