Uber driver arrested after teen girl shot outside a Dunwoody Waffle House

DUNWOODY, GA — A man is in custody and a teenage girl is hospitalized after an altercation outside a Waffle House in Dunwoody escalated into gunfire.

Police say it began when five teenage girls requested an Uber ride, but the driver told them he couldn’t take all of them. Sgt. Michael Cheek with Dunwoody Police said, “They all tried to get into the Uber, the Uber driver basically told them, hey I don’t have enough room for all of you nor do I have enough seatbelts.”

Cheek said the situation quickly turned heated. “At some point, according to the driver, he was struck by one of the females. That same female that hit him in the face threatened to kill him. At some point in there, shots were fired at her, striking her several times,” he said.

The 16-year-old girl was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition. Police say the other girls disputed the driver’s version of events.

The driver, identified as 38-year-old Meredith Grundy, was arrested and booked into the DeKalb County Jail on charges of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

WSB’s Graham Carroll contributed to this story