Two teens charged in connection with murder of another teen in metro Atlanta

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — Two teenagers were arrested and charged in connection with the shooting death of 19-year-old Taveus Threat Jr. last week.

Gwinnett County police say Glenn Fitzpatrick and Michael Coker are both charged with murder.

Gwinnett Police Corporal Ryan Winderweedle said the body was discovered after a car crash.

“Someone called 911 that their car was getting crashed into,” Winderweedle said. “When officers arrived, they located a male deceased from a gunshot wound.”

Both suspects are 18 years old and are being held without bond.