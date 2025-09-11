Crime And Law

Two suspects arrested after leading police on I-20 chase that injured Covington lieutenant

By Miles Montgomery
COVINGTON, GA — Two suspects are in custody after a police chase on I-20 West in Covington Thursday afternoon that left a police lieutenant injured.

Investigators say the incident began with the theft of a zero-turn lawnmower from an Ace Hardware store in Covington. Officers later spotted a U-Haul truck connected to the theft around 1 p.m. at the Home Depot on Highway 142.

When police attempted a traffic stop, the driver sped off, leading to a chase. Officers tried a PIT maneuver, but the suspect vehicle struck a Covington police cruiser, causing it to overturn.

Lt. Chris Cain was taken to a nearby hospital.

“We’re grateful Lt. Cain’s injuries are not serious and that he is recovering well. We also appreciate the assistance of our law enforcement partners,” said Covington Interim Police Chief Brent Fuesting.

The suspects’ names have not been released.

The investigation remains active.

