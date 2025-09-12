Two students injured after fight involving knife at a metro Atlanta high school

SOUTH FULTON, GA — A fight between two students at left them both injured and sent a in South Fulton high school into a hard lockdown on Friday.

In an email to parents, the Langston Hughes High School principal said a knife was recovered during the investigation and secured by Fulton County police and school personnel.

Both students were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officials say all students involved will face disciplinary action from the Fulton County School District.