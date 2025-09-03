Trial delayed again in Clark Atlanta University roommate murder case

ATLANTA — The trial of a woman accused of helping kill her Clark Atlanta University roommate nearly six years ago has been delayed again following a pre-trial appeal from prosecutors.

Jordyn Jones and her then-boyfriend, Barron Brantley, are charged in the 2019 death of Alexis Crawford, who prosecutors say was asphyxiated after reporting that Brantley had raped her. Both defendants are being tried separately.

Fulton County prosecutors argue that had Crawford not reported the sexual assault, she would not have been killed. They want to present that to a jury as motive, but the judge has ruled evidence of the alleged assault cannot be introduced at trial.

WSB legal analyst Ron Carlson said the state’s appeal signals a strategic move.

“Proof of motive is not required under the law, but it sure helps the prosecution to fill in that blank,” Carlson explained.

Defense attorneys maintain the search and evidence issues should bar mention of the assault, while prosecutors insist Crawford’s police report was central to the events that led to her killing.

The appeal pushes back Jones’ long-awaited trial. A new trial date has not yet been set.

WSB’s Veronica Waters contributed to this story