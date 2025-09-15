Trial begins for man linked to cold case rape investigations in metro Atlanta

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — Jury selection begins Monday in the trial of one of two brothers accused in a string of rape cases from the 1980s that went unsolved for decades.

Jeffrey Briney has been indicted on four counts of rape, seven counts of kidnapping, and other charges. Prosecutors say DNA evidence connects him and his brother, David Briney, to sexual assaults in metro Atlanta in 1986 and 1987. Both men were arrested in February 2023 after the Georgia Bureau of Investigation sent old rape kits to a private lab for testing.

David and Jeffrey Briney

Investigators say the first case tied to Jeffrey Briney dates back to March 1986, when four men forced their way into an apartment on Briarwood Road in DeKalb County. Five college students were held at gunpoint, tied up, and two young women were raped. The case went cold until the DNA match was confirmed decades later.

David Briney was indicted alongside his brother in March 2023, but his trial date has not yet been set.

