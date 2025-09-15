‘This isn’t a game’: Brookhaven police make arrests in street takeover, issue warning

BROOKHAVEN, GA — Brookhaven police have made arrests in connection with a street takeover that disrupted traffic last month.

Social media video from the Aug. 31 incident showed cars blocking Ashford Dunwoody Road and burning rubber. Investigators say they have already identified more than 40 vehicles involved and are continuing to track down the people who are responsible.

“We continue to use every tool at our disposal to identify those who thought our streets were their playground. There will be accountability,” the department said in a social media post.

Police added that more arrests will come.

“This isn’t a game. Come back and you’ll all catch charges,” officials warned.

Another warning by Brookhaven police said, “play in our city, you go to jail. Find someone else to play with.”