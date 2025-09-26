Crime And Law

Thief crashes vehicle into Tower Beer Wine & Spirits, steals $12K in bottles

By WSB Radio News Staff
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating after a suspect drove a vehicle into the glass doors of Tower Beer Wine & Spirits on Piedmont Road in the early Friday morning hours.

Authorities say the suspect managed to get away with multiple bottles valued at an estimated $12,000.

No injuries were reported and police have not released any description of the suspect or suspects at this time.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance footage and asking anyone with information to contact Atlanta police.

